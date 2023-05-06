Third Batch Of Nigerian Evacuees Arrive Abuja From Sudan

The third batch of Nigerian evacuees was received in Abuja from Port Sudan by Federal Government officials on Saturday.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the returnees made up of 131 people, mostly women and children, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 1:45pm.

The officials expressed optimism that the process would be successfully completed.

BREAKING NEWS

EVACUATION UPDATE: Advertisement Another batch of Evacuees: 131 Nigerian nationals (Evacuees) 124 Adults, 7 Infants that departed Port Sudan International Airport landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at 1:45 pm via Tarco Airline B737-300 Aircraft today Saturday,… pic.twitter.com/N0gz4HZ0sQ — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) May 6, 2023

Their arrival came after the second batch of Sudanese evacuees arrived in Nigeria on Friday afternoon.

The second batch arrived at the Abuja Airport in Abuja around 3pm with about 130 persons aboard a Tarco Airline aircraft.

Earlier on Wednesday night, the first batch of evacuees arrived in the country from the war-torn North African country.

More Nigerians are expected to arrive in the coming days as four other airlines including Air Peace, Max Air, Azman Air, and Tarco Aviation are expected to convey them back to Nigeria.