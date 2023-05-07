10th NASS: Speakership Hopeful Tajudeen Explains Why North-West Should Get Position

One of the contestants for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbass Tajudeen, insists that the North-West geopolitical zone remains the “rightful place” to produce the Speaker.

Explaining why the North-West should produce the Speaker on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Tajudeen said the zone got the most votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election and also have 26 percent of the total members in the House.

“The North-West has seven states and in the last election, we gave the President-elect more than 2.7 million votes. In every presidential election before now, the region that gave the highest votes is almost always the North-West. Secondly, the North-West has 93 members out of 360 which is almost 26 percent of the entire members of the House of Reps; that is another factor that needs to be considered.

“And thirdly, if the president comes from the South-West and the vice president from the North-East, if not because of the peculiarity of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, I am sure based on the contribution of the North-West the Senate President would have been what we will ideally ask for,” Tajudeen said.

READ ALSO: Aircraft Carrying 143 Passengers Crash-Lands In Abuja Following Tyre Burst

Tajudeen, who represents the Zaria Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber, said the members of the House he has spoken to unanimously believe that the North-West is the rightful place for the next Speaker to come from.

“I can tell you of all the people I met, all the 360 members of the National Assembly, I have not heard anyone who says taking the speakership to the North-West will be an injustice to any zone. Everyone unanimously believes that North-West is the rightful place for the speakership,” he added.

The lawmaker also dismissed claims that he would be a “rubber stamp” if elected the Speaker of the House.

“What makes them think that I am weak? The fact that I don’t come out to insult anybody? The fact that you are a team player? You play along with everyone? You live along with everyone in the House, you don’t have enemies, you have only friends?

“The fact that you contribute more than any other member in the 9th assembly? You are qualified based on public and private sector experience. Does that make me weak? What people need to understand is to go and look at the pedigree and the antecedent of every member, the issue of being rubber stamp is neither here nor there,” Tajudeen argued.

With the 10th National Assembly set for inauguration in June, campaign and lobbying are rife for the principal positions in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The APC which is the majority party in both legislative chambers and is likely to produce the principal officers is yet to officially zone the positions.