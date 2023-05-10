Alleged Correctional Service, Naval Officers Arrested For Robbery In Edo

The police authorities in Edo State have arrested alleged officials of the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Correctional Service for armed robbery and car snatching in the state.

Parading the suspects in Benin on Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said the suspects – Ibrahim Adamu and Abdullahi Abdulwahab – were arrested in military uniforms in Ekpoma by operatives while acting on credible information.

READ ALSO: Lagos Bishop Raped, Threatened Me With Madness – Female Pastor

The suspects, he stated, attacked the driver of an unregistered C300 Mercedes Benz car in Sapele, Delta State and snatched the car from him and also forced him to transfer N400,000 to their account.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects were meant to take the car to Abuja and sell it when they were arrested by the police in Ekpoma, Edo State.

“The suspects have made statements and claimed to be personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Correctional Service respectively,” he said.

Nwabuzor said the vehicle and military uniform were also recovered from the suspects.

On his part, Adamu told journalists that he was arrested for stealing a Mercedes Benz C300 car in Delta State.

Similarly, Abdullahi claimed Adamu invited him to Warri for the job, saying that was his first time taking part in a robbery.