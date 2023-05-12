Haaland Wins FWA Player Of The Year Award In Debut Season

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has scooped the Football Writers Association men’s Player of the Year award in his first season.

Haaland won by a large margin after a blistering season with 51 goals to his name and still chasing a treble in the Champions League, Premier League and the FA Cup

The Norwegian striker left second-placed Bukayo Saka in the dust at the polls after securing over 82% of the votes, the biggest berth in the EPL

In third place was Saka’s Arsenal colleague Martin Odegaard while Kevin De Bruyne of City was fourth and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford was fifth.

An excited Haaland on Manchester City’s website said, “To win the Football Writers’ Association award in my first season in English football is an honour. I try every single day to be the best I can be and to be recognised like this means a lot to me.

“I have loved my time at City so far – my teammates are incredible, and they provide me with the chances to score goals. I want to thank all of them because I could not have won this award without them.

“I also owe so much to Pep and the team behind the team here at City. Everybody has been so good to me since I joined and I have never worked with such top professionals,” he said.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me. It’s a real honour to have won this award. I am now focused on ensuring I finish the season as strongly as possible and helping City win trophies.”