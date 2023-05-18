Tribunal Hears Atiku’s Petition, INEC, APC, Tinubu Reject Televised Proceedings

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Thursday resumed for continuation of hearing in the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The court is presently hearing the application for live coverage of proceedings.

Counsel for Atiku and PDP, Chris Uche, said the motion dated May 5 and filed on the May 7 praying for an order of the court to allow the televising of the proceedings is important given the ‘monumental national significance’.

This goes along with prayers for an order of the court directing the modalities of its implementation.

He said it won’t make the proceedings look like a circus but will be solemn and serious business and everyone will get to see the proceedings, objectively.

Counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Mahmoud however disagreed. He said bringing cameras into the court room will defeat the solemn atmosphere that the courtroom is known for. He insisted that they want to do their work in a solemn atmosphere without having cameras on their faces.

He asked the court to reject the application for live coverage as it was unnecessary and uncalled for.

Counsel for APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Wole Olanipekun in his argument, found it surprising that the application will be brought by the petitioner in the first place, stating that they are in court for serious business.

He added that the court is not a stadium, neither is it a theatre or circus.

Also, counsel for the APC, Lateef Fagbemi in his argument, said televising the proceedings, is similar to BBNaija (Big Brother Nigeria).

He added that in jurisdictions where live streaming is done, certain elements of the proceedings are not captured.

Fagbemi further stated that there is a distinction between a trial for the public and a trial by the public, if this is done, other tribunals will be seeking the same order.

The court reserved ruling in Atiku’s application for live broadcast of proceedings.

The court will deliver its ruling on Friday, May 19 on the same day that a similar application by the Labour Party (LP) will be heard.