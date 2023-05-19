Lamidi Apapa, Peter Obi Attend Proceeding As Tribunal Resumes

The acting National Chairman, Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has kept his word on returning to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, following his attempt on Wednesday.

Channels Television reports that Apapa was spotted seated at the back of the courtroom as opposed to the area reserved for Labour Party representatives, when the tribunal resumed proceedings on Friday.

Also present was the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

This comes after his brief appearance at the tribunal two days ago, where he attempted to occupy the seat reserved of one of the LP leaders.

He was however resisted by some party members, resulting in a shouting match.

The tribunal refused to take an appearance for the LP as the two camps presented representatives.

Justice Haruna Tsamani noted that if two persons are making an appearance for the party, they will not be put on record.

The tribunal adjourned the matter till today for continuation of pre-hearing.

While being whisked out of the courtroom, Apapa was inundated with boos and jeers as members of the party in the camp of the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, taunted him.