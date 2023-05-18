511 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender, Troops Rescue Chibok Girl – DHQ

Five hundred and eleven (511) Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered following a recent offensive by troops of the Nigerian Army in the North-East region.

The figure comprises 99 adult males, 161 adult females, and 251 children who surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

READ ALSO: Police Get Court Order To Detain Seun Kuti Till Monday, Lawyer Kicks

This was disclosed in a Thursday statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami.

“Troops also rescued one kidnapped Chibok school girl while a total of 511 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province and members of their families comprising of 99 adult males, 161 adult females, and 251 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations,” the statement read.

He said during one of the operations, troops killed “26 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, arrested 25 terrorists’ logistics suppliers, one terrorist’s spy, and one Boko Haram terrorist”.

#Pressbriefing #Dhqupdate

Summary of Press Briefing On Armed Forces Of Nigeria’s Military Operations On 18 May 2023 Read Full Briefing here: https://t.co/oGA7Tor4pa pic.twitter.com/bkImwqJ0B2 — DEFENCE HQ NIGERIA (@DefenceInfoNG) May 18, 2023 Advertisement

“All recovered items, apprehended suspects, and rescued Chibok school girl have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action while the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province family members were profiled and equally handed over to the appropriate authority,” he added.

See the full statement below: