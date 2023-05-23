I’ve Acted And Presented But Cooking Is What God Wants Me To Do – Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci, the 27-year-old chef who held Nigeria spellbound for days during her Guinness World Record attempt, has described her career as divinely orchestrated.

Clocking 100 hours in the kitchen, last Monday, Baci broke the record for Longest Cooking Marathon (Individual) currently held by Indian chef Lata Tondon at 87 hours and 45 minutes.

In a live appearance Tuesday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the culinary expert stated that cooking is something she has always done and wanted to do.

“So, even when I was a TV presenter — and that’s not to say I’m no longer a [TV] host because I’m still very capable of doing those things, it’s more, I chose to apply myself more here because I needed to focus on this aspect of my life and the business aspect, to basically build a system.

“Even when I was on TV, what I did was host a cooking show and host a cooking segment on a breakfast show. So, someway, somehow, even in the other aspects of my career, cooking still pretty much shines out the best, and I would say it’s what God wants me to do,” she said.

Recalling the start of her cooking business, MyFood by Hilda, the Akwa Ibom native said her experience was a pointer to her belief that she had found her calling.

“The minute I started my business, the response to it was amazing. The response to it has been amazing and that’s just a testament to show that this is what I’m meant to do and I love doing it. So, for the most part, it doesn’t feel like work,” Baci stated.