May 29: Police Deploy Personnel To Protect Aso Villa, Eagle Square

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, the police have deployed personnel to protect the Presidential Villa, provide security at and around the Eagle Square in Abuja, and man all Nigerian borders, seaports, and airports.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this on Thursday in a statement, saying operatives would equally be deployed to man the entry and exit points of the capital city and other critical government installations.

READ ALSO: Buhari Confers GCFR, GCON Titles On Tinubu, Shettima

Personnel for the inauguration were drawn from Special Forces namely, the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Protection Unit, Anti-Bomb Squad, FIB-Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad, among others.

Also deployed by the police are helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance in Abuja and its environs as well as water cannons and armoured personnel carriers.

The statement further revealed that the police and other security operatives would be located along routes to-and-from the inauguration ground while vehicular movements would be diverted along some routes including the Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal; Deeper Life Junction, POWA/FCDA junction, finance junction by ECOWAS/Women Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Eagle Square Phase One and Phase two.