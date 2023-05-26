NDDC Pledges Improved Partnership With Army To Sustain Peace In Niger Delta

The Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku, has promised to strengthen the agency’s relationship with the Nigerian Army to ensure sustainable peace in the oil-rich region.

He stated that the peace currently enjoyed across the Niger Delta was as a result of the efforts of the Army and other security agencies that worked tirelessly during the restive days in the region.

The NDDC boss, who spoke on Thursday during a courtesy visit by the new Commanding Officer, 29 Battalion, Port Harcourt, Lieutenant Colonel Alihu Manga, said the interventionist agency would continue to provide the needed support to ensure smooth operations by security agencies in the Niger Delta.

Ogbuku added that the NDDC would soon visit the 29 Battalion to ascertain areas requiring intervention.

Earlier, the commanding officer promised a hand-in-glove relationship with the NDDC, saying his visit was to familiarise himself with the agency for a better working relationship.