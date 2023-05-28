Matawalle Hands Over Transition Committee’s Reports To Governor-Elect

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has handed over the Transition Committee’s reports to the Governor-elect Dauda Lawal

Speaking during the handing over of the documents at Government House, Gusau, Matawalle who was represented by his deputy, Senator Hassan Nasiha, said the documents were to serve as a guide to the incoming administration in the state.

According to him, the documents contained activities of the administration from 2019 to 2023.

He also used the opportunity to urge the Governor-elect to caution his supporters to be law abiding and ensure peaceful ceremony during the inauguration ceremony on 29th of May.

READ ALSO: Ganduje Hands Over Power On Sunday, Sets To Attend Tinubu’s Inauguration

In his response, the Governor-elect Dr. Dauda Lawal described the handing over as a historic event in the state.

He said he is going to study the documents and if there is need for any clarification, he would revert back to the committee.