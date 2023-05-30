Shettima Affirms Tinubu’s Pronouncement On Subsidy Removal

Vice President Kashim Shettima has affirmed the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu administration on removal of fuel subsidy.

Kashim Shettima resumed work at the VP wing of the State House in Abuja at about 12:39 pm. Speaking to State House correspondents in his office, the Vice President restated the commitment of himself and his principal, Bola Tinubu, towards bettering the lives of the Nigerian…

In his inaugural address on Monday, Tinubu declared an end to the era of subsidy payment, saying the 2023 budget made no provision for fuel subsidy, so further payment was no longer justifiable.

“The fuel subsidy is gone,” Tinubu declared at the Eagle Square on Monday after he was sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th President.

Addressing State House Correspondents in his office on Tuesday, the Vice President corroborated his principal’s stance on the removal of fuel subsidy.

He restated Tinubu’s commitment to better the lives of the Nigerian people in the four years.