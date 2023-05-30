Shettima Affirms Tinubu’s Pronouncement On Subsidy Removal

The Vice President said the Tinubu government is commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

By Kayla Megwa
Updated May 30, 2023
COMBO photo of President Bola Tinubu (R) and Vice President Kashim Shettima (L)

 

 

Vice President Kashim Shettima has affirmed the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu administration on removal of fuel subsidy.

 

 

In his inaugural address on Monday, Tinubu declared an end to the era of subsidy payment, saying the 2023 budget made no provision for fuel subsidy, so further payment was no longer justifiable.

“The fuel subsidy is gone,” Tinubu declared at the Eagle Square on Monday after he was sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th President.

Addressing State House Correspondents in his office on Tuesday, the Vice President corroborated his principal’s stance on the removal of fuel subsidy.

He restated Tinubu’s commitment to better the lives of the Nigerian people in the four years.

