Reps Back Tinubu On Subsidy Removal, Seek Nigerians’ Patience

The House Of Representatives on Tuesday commended the decision of President Bola Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance by a member, Jimoh Olajide.

The House further appealed to Nigerians to be patient and prayerful to allow the President deliver on his promises.

On Monday during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Tinubu said the era of subsidy payment on fuel has ended, adding that the 2023 Budget made no provision for fuel subsidy and more so, subsidy payment is no longer justifiable.

“The fuel subsidy is gone,” Tinubu said, noting that his government would instead channel funds into infrastructure and other areas to strengthen the economy.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has since backed Tinubu on the removal of fuel subsidy.

However, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) said the President cannot unilaterally take a decision on subsidy removal, saying that there was a reason the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari pushed the “sensitive issue” to the new government.

Fuel queues have since resurfaced across the country since the presidential pronouncement as Nigerians forage for the premium product.