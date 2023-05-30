Tinubu Arrives Presidential Villa On First Day In Office

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Presidential villa on his first day of work, hours after he took the oath of office as Nigeria’s 16th President.

Tinubu who arrived from the Defence House is welcome by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Other officials on board to receive the President are the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari and the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable James Faleke etc.

Arriving at the villa, Tinubu first received a salutation from the quarter guard through the Presidential gate. He thereafter exchanged pleasantries with Shettima, Gbajabiamila and others.