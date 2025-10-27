UPDATED: Tinubu Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu on Monday held a closed-door meeting with service chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Presidency said the pre-discussions focused on national security priorities and strategic defence coordination.

Some of those in attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyode; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kelvin Aneke; the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas; the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General EAP Undiendeye, and the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waidi Shaibu.

"Chief of Defence Staff – Lieutenant General OO Oluyede (N/9318). -Chief of Defence Intelligence – Major General EAP Undiendeye (N/9563). -Chief of Army Staff – Major General W Shaibu (N/9895). 1Chief of Naval Staff – Rear Admiral I Abbas (NN/1739). -Chief of Air Staff – Air Vice Marshal SK Aneke (NAF/2182)," Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser, Media & Public Communication/Spokesperson to President Tinubu, wrote on his X account.

The development comes days after Tinubu reshuffled the military hierarchy. Tinubu removed General Christopher Musa with Oluyede (a former Chief of Army Staff) as the Chief of Defence Staff.

It is Tinubu’s first official meeting with the new military leadership team.

He, however, retained Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye as the Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Dare, who confirmed the reshuffle, linked it to “the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria to strengthen the national security architecture”.

“All appointments take immediate effect,” he wrote.

But critics have faulted the rejig of the military hierarchy, with the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) asking President Tinubu to come out clean on the reason for the move.

“Our position remains, therefore, that the Federal Government owes Nigerians a categorical explanation about what truly happened,” the ADC wrote in a statement by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi.

“As an opposition political party, our interest remains the stability of our country and our democracy. In the light of developments in our neighbourhood of Chad and the Sahel States, we are gravely concerned.”