Vice President Shettima Assumes Office

He promised the Nigerian people better years ahead under the Tinubu-Shettima administration.

By Kayla Megwa
Updated May 30, 2023
Twitter
Vice President Kashim Shettima assumes office at the Aso Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, May 30, 2023

 

Vice President Kashim Shettima assumed for work at the Vice President wing of the State House in Abuja on Tuesday at 12.39pm.

Speaking to State House Correspondents in his office, the Vice President restated the commitment of himself and President Bola Tinubu to improving the lives of the Nigerian people.

 

 

When asked about the fuel scarcity currently being experienced following the subsidy removal pronouncement made by the President at the inauguration on Monday, Mr Shettima affirmed the statement made by President.

He promised the Nigerian people better years ahead under the Tinubu-Shettima administration.

More Stories