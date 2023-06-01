Tinubu Meets With Service Chiefs In Aso Rock For First Time

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the service chiefs at the State House in Abuja.

The routine meeting in the previous administrations is the first since President Tinubu’s assumption of office on May 29, 2023.

Those in attendance at the President’s first engagement with heads of the nation’s security and intelligence agencies include the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Others are the Director-General of the Department of State Service(DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Tinubu, during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square on Monday, promised to prioritise security, amongst other pressing areas.

He said, “We shall defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country and our sub-region.”

“Security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence.

“To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security doctrine and its architecture.

“We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number. We shall provide, better training, equipment, pay, and firepower,” he added.