Kano Gov Revokes Alleged Sale Of A Hospital By Ganduje’s Govt

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has announced the revocation of the sale of Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital.

The hospital was allegedly sold during the administration of a former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain.

Governor Yusuf made this announcement during his visit to the hospital, reaffirming his commitment to enhancing healthcare services, particularly for women and children.

During his visit, Governor Yusuf expressed his concern for the well-being of the people, emphasizing the significance of accessible and quality healthcare.

He stated, “The health of our citizens, especially women, and children, is of utmost importance to my administration. We are determined to provide the necessary infrastructure and services to ensure their well-being.

“Revoking the sale of Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital is a crucial step towards achieving our healthcare goals.”

Governor Yusuf further assured the public that his government would prioritize healthcare delivery, pledging to invest in improving medical facilities across the state.

He said, “We will not relent in our efforts to develop and upgrade healthcare infrastructure. Our aim is to provide comprehensive and efficient medical services, enabling every citizen to access the care they need.”

While the details of the revocation process are yet to be disclosed, the state government is expected to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the hospital’s sale.

Governor Yusuf emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, stating, “We will conduct a thorough review to ensure that such incidents do not recur. It is crucial that public assets are protected and utilized for the benefit of the people.”