Man City Ready To Ace Champions League Final ‘Exam’, Says Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri believes the English champions have learned from their previous mistakes as they aim to win the Champions League for the first time on Saturday.

City will complete the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League with victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Pep Guardiola’s men reached the final for the first time in the club’s history two years ago, but lost 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto.

Last season there was more heartbreak in the semi-finals as Real Madrid produced a remarkable late fightback.

But Madrid were put to the sword this season in the last four as City romped to a 5-1 aggregate win.

“I think Pep said that you will not be ‘big, big’ if you don’t win in Europe. It’s the exam we have to pass again,” said the Spanish international.

“Another final and we are ready, that’s all I can say. I’m just going to push the guys to be ourselves. Be confident, be ourselves and try our best and fight for the final.”

City have craved Champions League success since an Abu Dhabi-backed takeover began pumping billions of pounds worth on investment into the club 15 years ago.

But the signing of Erling Haaland a year ago may prove to the final piece of the jigsaw as the giant Norwegian has scored 52 goals in his debut season.

“I think that the experience is a very good point,” added Rodri. “Also the players that came in make a massive impact to give us extra every year.

“I think that the squad in general, you learn as a group. We try to innovate and push ourselves to the limit every time.”

AFP