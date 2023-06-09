Kwankwaso Accuses Ganduje Of Appropriating Govt’s Property To Self, Family

Former governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso has accused his successor Abdullahi Ganduje of appropriating government properties to himself and members of his family.

He made the accusation on Friday while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House.

The duo, who were political allies but have since fallen out with each other, visited the Nigerian leader individually on Friday.

Ganduje came out first from his meeting with the President and slammed Kwankwaso over the demolition of property by Governor Abba Yusuf’s government, saying that he could have slapped his predecessor if they had crossed each other at the Presidential Villa.

The former governor claimed that less than 72 hours after the inauguration of Governor Yusuf, four properties erected based on a public-private partnership arrangement were demolished by the government.

But responding after his meeting with the President, Kwankwaso dismissed his successor’s claims, saying that no government will react differently to what Ganduje did in Kano while in office.

The NNPP leader, however, revealed that conversations about a ministerial post for him in Tinubu’s administration came up during his discussion with the President.

He conceded that he was open to working with the President to move the nation forward, but affirmed that he would not join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu, he said, was only looking at a government of national unity.