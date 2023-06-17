Suspended Rivers NSCDC Commandant Slams Tanker Drivers Over Protest

The immediate past State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers State, Michael Ogar, on Saturday, said the recent protest by Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) at the corps office in Port Harcourt was a case of illegality fighting back.

This was in reaction to Wednesday’s protest by the PTD, whose members blocked the NSCDC Command Office in Port Harcourt, following the impounding of three oil trucks belonging to members of the union some months back.

Ogar, while addressing journalists at the command headquarters in Port Harcourt, argued that the protest and allegations were sponsored by those who are out of business, following the command’s efforts to combat crude oil thieves and illegal refining in the state.

The embattled NSCDC commandant denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that due process was followed in forfeiting the trucks to the federal government.

According to Ogar, the tanker drivers secured an order of a Magistrates’ Court which allegedly lacked jurisdiction to entertain matters relating to illegal refining of crude oil, adding that he would approach the panel set up by the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, with verifiable facts.

On Wednesday, the union during the protest led by its National Vice Chairman, accused the command of selling the petroleum products in the impounded trucks, despite a court order directing the corps to release the trucks.

Hours after the protest, the NSCDC Commandant General ordered the immediate removal of the commandant and ordered him to hand over to his deputy, pending the deployment of a substantive state commandant.

Audi also set up a high-powered panel, headed by Deputy Commandant General Operations, Dauda Mungadi, to investigate the matter.