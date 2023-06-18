Seven Imo PDP Members Resign From State Working Committee

Seven members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State have resigned from the party’s State Working Committee.

Channels Television reports that the aggrieved party members including the state Deputy Chairman, Martin Ejiogu, accused the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Sam Anyanwu of high-handedness, threat to life, intimidation and lack of focus.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday in Owerri the state capital, the former members of the state working committee, said since Anyanwu became the National Secretary of the Party, he has never relented in deploying the powers of his office to fight members of the state Working Committee.

They accused Senator Anyanwu of sponsoring his loyalists to come up with frivolous petitions against the state working committee at the national headquarters and always threatening to dissolve the State working committee Party in Imo State at any given time.

Speaking on behalf of other PDP SWC members, Collins Opurozor who until now was the state publicity secretary of the party, said all the maladies that have lately befallen the party in the state is squarely the making of Senator Anyanwu.

He described his emergence of the Imo PDP governorship candidate as the cruelest in the party’s history and an unjust imposition by the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee.

“Since 2020 when this Working Committee took over the administrative cockpit of the PDP in Imo State, we have evolved a tradition of being upfront with you as members of the fourth estate of the realm about all issues that trouble our dear state,” Opurozor said.

“We have, through such interactions, inspired faith in a better Imo realised through good governance and democratic norms.

“Today, unfortunately, is not for such engagements. In unequivocal terms, we announce to you that the PDP in Imo State has now been damaged beyond redemption by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Samdadday), and the Party is, at last, moving irreversibly to its terminus.

“It is necessary we remind you that in the last three years, this Working Committee has built a very strong, formidable and enviable PDP in Imo State. To enable the Party to realise its promise of being a truly democratic entity, we envisioned the need to expand the internal democratic space by forming nearly five thousand chapters across all the polling units in the State. We took the Party to the people, and that made us the darling of the Imo people. We accomplished this task despite our lean resources as an opposition. No other political party has attained this feat in Nigeria.

“More so, we institutionalised the culture of accountability in party administration and demonstrated a readiness to govern and reform Imo.

“But, since Senator Anyanwu became the National Secretary of the Party, he has never relented in deploying the powers of his office to fight members of this Working Committee and intimidate even ordinary members of the Party. Endless strife, mindless wars and erosion of all democratic values and principles have now defined and defiled Imo PDP.

“Day after day, Senator Anyanwu still sponsors his very few loyalists to cook up puerile petitions against us and flood the National Secretariat of the Party with such inanities. On the basis of those contrivances, he has continued to threaten to dissolve the Party in Imo State, even after we have defeated him at the Supreme Court. Samdadday has remained unrelenting and unrepentant in his destructive agenda.

“It is heartbreaking to inform you that some of us in the State Working Committee have severally escaped assassination attempts because of the wicked lies which our National Secretary sold to his violent supporters, that we misappropriated Party funds.

“Yet, it was he, Senator Anyanwu, that sent his aides from Abuja to steal the materials for last year’s congresses of the Party, thereby creating a stalemate that gulped all our resources through multiple and controversial exercises and the appeasement of multiple stakeholders so as to save the Party from not fielding candidates for the 2023 elections.”

The aggrieved members that dumped the Imo PDP are the secretary of the party, Ray Emeana; the youth leader, Greg Nwadike; the deputy state chairman, Martin Ejiogu; the state woman leader, Maria Mbakwe; Josiah Eze, State Treasurer and Chibuisi Obido, State Vice Chairman, Orlu Zone.