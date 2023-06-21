Police Arrest Three Hospital Workers Over Baby’s Missing Placenta In Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested three hospital workers, including a nurse, a health assistant, and a security guard at the Comprehensive Health Centre, Emure-IIe, in Owo Local Government Area of the state over the loss of a baby’s placenta.

The father of the baby, Tunde Ijanusi, who expressed shock at the inability of the hospital staff to produce his baby’s placenta, wondered why they could be “so careless” with their job.

The paternal grandmother of the baby, Funmilayo Ijanusi, revealed that the health workers said a dog came into the premises and took away the baby’s placenta.

According to the spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the three persons were arrested after the 23-year-old father of the newborn baby made a complaint about the incident at Emure-Ile Police Division H.

Odunlami-Omisanya noted that a 19-year-old nursing mother gave birth to a baby girl on June 15 at the health centre and when the father of the baby asked for the placenta, the nurse and her assistant could not produce it.

She said the two health workers and the security guard on duty had been invited by the police and the case is under investigation at the Emure-Ile Division.