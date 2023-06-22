Retired Police Officers In Kaduna Seek Tinubu’s Assent To Police Pension Board Bill

The Association of Retired Police Officers in Kaduna State has called on President Bola Tinubu to sign the Bill for the establishment of Police Pension Board into law.

The association said that the bill which was passed by the 9th National Assembly will ameliorate their suffering if finally signed into law by the President.

Speaking to journalists during a prayer session in Kaduna, the Chairman of the Association of Retired Police Officers, Kaduna State Chapter, Munir Lawal- Zaria, laments that their members are living in penury and cannot carter for themselves and their families, despite serving their fatherland meritoriously.

READ ALSO: Atiku’s Witness Accuses INEC Of Deleting Results On All BVAS Machines Inspected

Lawal lamented that the current monthly pension for retired police officers is not commiserate with the present economic situation and what their colleagues in the military and other sister security agencies enjoy.

He therefore demanded for the removal of the police from the Contributory Pension Scheme, which he notes has not added any value to their lives, adding that only 25% of their contribution is given to retired police officers at the end of the day.