Vacate Govt Apartments, Ebonyi Gov Orders Ex-Commissioners

The Governor of Ebony State, Francis Nwifuru, has directed all commissioners who served in the administration of his immediate predecessor, David Umahi, to vacate the accommodation provided by the government within 14 days.

Governor Nwifuru’s directive was contained in a notice made available by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezurike, on Thursday.

According to Umezurike, the statement, which was said to be in line with the governor’s directives, urged officials affected to comply with the directives.

According to some reports, Umahi approved monies for the former officeholders in the state to build their own houses after service.

See the full statement below: