Vacate Govt Apartments, Ebonyi Gov Orders Ex-Commissioners

The Governor of Ebony State, Francis Nwifuru, has directed all commissioners who served in the administration of his immediate predecessor, David Umahi, to vacate the accommodation provided by the government within 14 days.
Governor Nwifuru’s directive was contained in a notice made available by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezurike, on Thursday.
According to Umezurike, the statement, which was said to be in line with the governor’s directives, urged officials affected to comply with the directives.
According to some reports, Umahi approved monies for the former officeholders in the state to build their own houses after service.
See the full statement below:
Public Service Announcement
In accordance with the directive of His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, all residents of the Commissioners’ Quarters are hereby requested to vacate the premises in order to facilitate the reallocation of the quarters to the new Commissioners.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Therefore, we kindly urge all those affected to take immediate note and comply accordingly within the period of two weeks, starting from the 23rd of June to the 6th of July, 2023, as specified in this announcement.
Signed,
Professor Grace Umezurike
Secretary to the State Government.