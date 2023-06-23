Fubara Promises Minimum Of 16 Projects In First 100 Days In Office

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday, said at least 16 projects are estimated to be ready for commissioning in his first 100 days in office.

He said that this is according to his mantra of continuing and consolidating his predecessor’s achievements in infrastructure delivery.

According to the governor, the projects which cut across different sectors in all parts of the state were initiated by the administration of immediate past governor Nyesom Wike.

Governor Fubara stated this after an inspection of some of the schools and roads that are under construction in four local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

“Part of our ‘hundred days in office’ achievement is to ensure that we complete a good number of the projects we inherited from our predecessor.

“As you saw yourself, I am very, very convinced that by the time we will be doing our hundred days in office, we will have more than 16 projects if not about 20 to commission, to show we really mean business for the people of Rivers State,” Fubara said.

Before the inspection, the governor swore in the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and one more commissioner, tasking them never to let his administration fail.

The governor defied the rain to undertake the inspection of some ongoing projects by the state government, in an effort to continue and consolidate the achievements of his predecessor.

He first visited the Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri in Port Harcourt LGA, which was about 90 percent completed.

He then moved to Eleme LGA where he inspected the new site of the Comprehensive Secondary School in the Alesa community.