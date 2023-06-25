Reinstated Kano Anti-Graft Agency Chairman Resumes, Says No Victimisation Of Staff

The reinstated Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Mr Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, has resumed his duties and reassured the staff of the commission that there will be no victimisation, but rather an increased focus on their responsibilities.

Rimingado made these remarks in a statement issued on Saturday after addressing the commission’s staff and consulting with stakeholders in Kano.

“I assure you that I won’t look back. What happened is destined to happen. So, there is no time to waste on victimising anybody for betrayal or taking revenge on persons that schemed my suspension. It is all history today as we are vindicated by competent courts of law. We move on with our mandate,” he said.

While urging the workers to prepare for increased workloads, Rimingado called on them to perform optimally and deliver on assigned tasks within designated timeframes.

He stressed the need for their maximum support and cooperation in the fight against corruption in the state and to restore public trust in the government.

Rimingado’s reinstatement follows a series of events that started with his initial suspension from office for a month in July 2021 by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The suspension was a result of allegations that Rimingado refused to work with an accounts officer posted by the state ministry of finance. Subsequently, Ganduje terminated Rimingado’s appointment in January 2022.

In response, Rimingado filed lawsuits before the National Industrial Court in Abuja and Kano, challenging the actions taken against him and seeking redress for his fundamental human rights.

The courts ruled in his favour, ordering the state government not only to pay all his dues but also to reinstate him for failing to respect the laws establishing the anti-graft agency.

Governor Abba Yusuf, in compliance with the court orders, announced Rimingado’s immediate reinstatement on Wednesday and tasked him with completing his five-year tenure as Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anticorruption Commission.

With his assurance of no victimisation and a renewed commitment to the mandate of the commission, stakeholders are hopeful that the fight against corruption will gain momentum under Rimingado’s leadership.