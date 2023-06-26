Shettima Decorates New Customs Boss, Seeks More Innovation

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has decorated the new Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, describing his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as a morale booster for officers in the service.

This comes a week after Tinubu’s appointment.

Shettima, in a statement on Monday by the Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, congratulated Adeniyi for “bringing professionalism back” to the service.

“Now, every Customs officer can aspire to occupy the pinnacle of his or her profession,” the Vice President said at a brief ceremony witnessed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila at the Presidential Villa.

He said, “In the last 8 years, the Nigeria Customs Service has gone through a period of transition. In some areas, we recorded progress – we made remarkable progress in E-Customs; we made a lot of breakthroughs in capacity building.

“But the Customs Service can still live to its full potentials when we bring in more innovation to drive Customs operations. These are the kind of things we are looking at in the years ahead.”

