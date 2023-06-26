Police Kill 58-Year-Old Robbery Suspect In Delta, Recover AK-47

The Delta State Police Command has killed a 58-year-old suspected member of the notorious “Bobone” armed robbery gang and recovered one AK-47 rifle as well as three magazines.

According to a statement on Sunday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of ‘A’ Division, Warri, CSP T.Y Mahmud, raided the hideout of the gang in Warri on Friday.

Edafe added that the police, acting on what was described as credible intelligence, “arrested a 58yr old suspect and recovered one AK-47 rifle and three magazines”. The suspect reportedly confessed to being a member and armourer of the “Bobone” gang.

“He also gave the police additional information on the location of the other gang members and later led the Police to their hideout along Chevron Road where the team on approaching the hideout, came under serious attack by his gang members,” the police spokesman said.

The statement further disclosed that the suspect, in an attempt to escape, was “fatally maimed”, preventing his escape.

“His gang members escaped with gunshot injuries, while the suspect was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment,” Edafe added. “Manhunt for the other gang members is ongoing.”