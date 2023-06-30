Falana Asks DSS To Speed Up Investigation, Arraign Bawa, Emefiele

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to speed up the investigation into the cases involving the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa and the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

While Emefiele was arrested on June 10 over allegations of terrorism financing, Bawa was quizzed by the secret services over allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Falana urged the DSS to arraign the duo in court if it has evidence of indictment.

He argued that the continued detention of Emefiele and Bawa did not reflect the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria urged the Nigerian government to handle the cases in line with the provisions of the law to avoid a situation whereby loopholes are exploited.

“Investigations should be speedily conducted, more so where allegations are made. I do not expect any delay in the investigation of the very serious allegation that has been made,” he stated.

“In the case of Emefiele, the State Security Services last year alleged his involvement in terrorism financing. Please, quickly do something about that. With respect to money laundering and other offences, take them to the appropriate agencies of government.

“In the case of Mr Bawa, we haven’t been told the offences he committed. I cannot speak very confidently with respect to the gentleman except to ask the government or the agencies involved to speed up an investigation and have them arraigned if they are indicted.”