Guinea-Bissau President Visits Tinubu In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu has received the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo in Lagos.

Embalo, who is also the Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, paid a private visit to his Nigerian counterpart on Saturday.

Tinubu has been spending the Sallah holiday in Lagos since his return from London on Tuesday.

Embalo’s visit to Tinubu is the first by an African President since the Nigerian leader’s inauguration on May 29.

Though details of the visit have not been made public, it may not be unconnected with Nigeria’s position as one of the most influential nations in the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union.

On issues concerning Africa and ECOWAS, Tinubu on June 13 received former President Goodluck Jonathan, who doubles as the Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mali and the Chairman of the West African Elders Forum.

The former Nigerian leader had noted that the visit was to discuss issues pertaining to Africa and the West African subregion.

“I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies,” he told journalists on his exit from the State House in Abuja.