Tinubu Assures Investors Of Policy Consistency

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, assured the business community of his government’s commitment to policy consistency and better business climate to attract investment.

Tinubu made this known while receiving the delegation of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) led by the Global Upstream Director, Ms Zoe Yujnovic at the State House, Abuja.

The President welcomed the SPDC’s offer for more investments in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, adding that such investments are needed now more than ever, to enable Government meet its obligations.

Tinubu reiterated that Nigeria is ready for business, assuring the Shell management and other investors of his administration’s willingness to maintain an open-door policy and address their concerns.

“We are open for business. We are serious. I give you the assurance of consistency in policy,” he said, according to a statement by his spokesman, Dele Alake.

The President also said his government was removing all forms of bottlenecks to ensure Nigeria becomes an attractive investment destination.

Addressing the President earlier, Yujnock applauded what she described as “incredibly strong start” of the Tinubu presidency and expressed optimism that the “bold” steps taken by the government would renew Nigeria’s pride of place as an investment destination.

Yujnock said SPDC was willing to ramp up investment in the country especially in the areas of gas and deep-water assets by pumping in billions of dollars.