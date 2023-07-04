Alleged N1bn Fraud: Kano Govt Granted 12 More Days To Detain Ex-Commissioner

The Kano State Chief Magistrate, Tijjani Minjibir, has granted the Kano Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission a 12-day extension to detain a former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Idris Wada.

The development followed the arrest of Wada, the Permanent Secretary of the Public Procurement Bureau, and three directors from the same ministry.

Chief Magistrate’s ruling allowed the Commission to keep Wada in custody for further questioning and investigation.

The decision was made after the Commission presented compelling evidence to support their request for an extended detention period.

READ ALSO: Kano Govt Arrests Ex-Commissioner, To Reopen Ganduje Dollar Case

The Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Muhyi Magaji, confirmed the arrests and expressed the Commission’s determination to uncover the truth.

He stated, “We have taken decisive action by apprehending Alhaji Idris Wada, the former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, as well as the Permanent Secretary of the Public Procurement Bureau and three directors. This is a significant step towards ensuring accountability and transparency in public office.”

Magaji further said the allegations against the detained individuals were serious, hence the need for a thorough investigation.

“The allegations of corruption within the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure are grave and require a meticulous examination of all available evidence,” he remarked.