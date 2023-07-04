Kano Govt Arrests Ex-Commissioner, To Reopen Ganduje Dollar Case

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Idris Wada; the Permanent Secretary of the Public Procurement Bureau; and three directors.

The Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Muhyi Magaji, on Tuesday revealed the latest developments during a press conference held in his office, adding that an investigation into bribery allegations against the former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, would be reopened.

The arrest was made on Monday in connection with a fraud allegation to the tune of N1 billion earmarked for road maintenance in the state, Magaji noted.

“The Kano Anti-Graft Agency has successfully apprehended the former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Idris Wada, the Permanent Secretary of the Public Procurement Bureau, and three Directors, based on credible evidence of their involvement in corruption,” he stated.

Magaji emphasised that the agency was committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations.

“The Permanent Secretary and the Directors have shown cooperation during the ongoing investigation. We will leave no stone unturned in pursuing this case and ensuring that justice is served,” he said.

The anti-graft agency boss also said a decision had been taken to reopen the case.

The case gained nationwide attention after a video surfaced allegedly showing the former governor stuffing dollar notes into his pockets.

Magaji stated, “We have decided to reopen the case against former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Our agency will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and ensure that due process is followed.”

The agency assured the public that no stone would be left unturned in their pursuit of justice, thereby sending a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated in Kano State.