Tinubu Writes Senate, Asks For Service Chiefs’ Confirmation

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of service chiefs.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who read the letter at the resumption of the plenary session on Tuesday, said the service chiefs would be screened by the entire Senate in its chamber at a yet-to-be-announced date.

Last week, the President similarly asked the House of Representatives to confirm the newly appointed service chiefs.

The Speaker, Abass Tajudeen, read the President’s letter at opened Thursday plenary session.

The President appointed the service chiefs on June 19.

READ ALSO: Akpabio Unveils Senate Committees, Names Adeola, Wadada As Chairmen

The ousted security chiefs included retired Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (National Security Adviser), Lucky Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff), Faruk Yahaya (Chief of Army Staff), Awwal Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff), and Isiaka Amao (Chief of Air Staff).

The new appointees include Nuhu Ribadu (National Security Adviser), Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and AVM Hassan Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

Meanwhile, the Senate President has also announced some standing committees, namely Appropriations, Public Accounts, Ethics, and Public Petitions and Establishment.

Akpabio revealed that Senator Solomon Adeola would chair the Appropriations Committee, while Senator Ahmed Wadada is to chair the Public Accounts Committee.

The Senate President also read a letter from President Bola Tinubu addressed to the Senate seeking the confirmation of recently appointed service chiefs.