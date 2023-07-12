Veteran Nollywood Actress Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

The Nigerian movie industry Nollywood has been hit with yet another sad event, as veteran actress, Cynthia Okereke, has reportedly died.

Her death was announced by her colleague, Joseph Okechukwu, in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of the actress, Okechukwu wrote, “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come to finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t. For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around.

“I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me. Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory.”

Last year, Okereke was kidnapped in Enugu alongside fellow actor Clemson Cornel, but they were later released unhurt by their abductors days after they were declared missing.

Okereke’s death is the latest in the movie industry that have seen some of its stars pass on in recent times. Saint Obi, Don Brymo, Murphy Afolabi, Femi Ogunrobi (Papa Ajasco) and Chikezie Uwazie are some of the high-profile names that recently passed.