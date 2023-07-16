Cross River Doctors Withdraw Services Over Colleague’s Kidnap

Medical doctors in Cross River State have withdrawn their services until further notice following the kidnap of one of their colleagues from her residence in Calabar on Thursday.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River, Dr Felix Archibong, confirmed the development in a letter on Sunday after an emergency general meeting in Calabar.

The association called on the state government and security agencies to see to the release of their member.

“Dr. Ekanem Ephraim, a medical practitioner with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), was kidnapped from her residence by armed men who pretended to be patients at about 7.30 p.m.

The doctors noted that despite all their efforts in ensuring the release of their colleague, Ephraim has remained in captivity.

The association thereafter resolved “to embark on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services effective immediately in solidarity with our member still in the hands of her abductors.”

“This withdrawal of medical service will involve all hospitals in the state both federal, state, private and Mission,” the state chapter of the NMA said.

“The State government should activate all necessary instruments at its disposal to ensure the timely and unconditional release of our member in the hands of her abductors.”

It added that the NMA in Cross River was not oblivious to the hardship its withdrawal of services would have on the citizens but appealed to the relevant security agencies to ensure a timely release of its abducted member.