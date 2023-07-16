Daughter Arrested For Maltreating Aged Mother In Anambra

The police in Anambra State have arrested a woman, Ukamaka Udeugbo, for maltreating her aged mother as captured in a viral video.

Channels Television reports that the 50-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday, July 15 in Umudunu village, Abagana in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

Ukamaka was seen flogging her naked aged woman repeatedly and throwing buckets of water on her as she lay on the floor.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, saying that the suspect flogged and kicked her 75-year-old mother.

“The suspect who flogged the naked aged woman repeatedly and threw buckets of water on her while lying on the floor has been arrested and detained for prosecution,” the statement read.

According to the PPRO, the state Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye has directed the transfer of the case to the State CID in the public interest.

The PPRO also said the CP has authorized that the aged woman be handed to the Commissioner for Women Affairs for adequate care by the Anambra State government.

He said the suspect would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.