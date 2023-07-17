Abia Govt Denies Sacking Doctors

Abia State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, has dismissed as untrue and unfounded, news making the round that the state government has sacked all medical doctors in the state’s public service.

According to the Commissioner, “the purported sack is only the figment of the authors’ imagination as the government has no intention of sacking or disengaging any doctor or health personnel currently working to support our ongoing efforts at reviving the health sector in the state.”

She also maintained that no one has been asked to submit “fresh expression of interest” as a fake circular directed.

Dr. Okoronkwo advised the doctors and members of the general public to ignore the rumour and support the several initiatives of the government at driving holistic healthcare delivery in the state.