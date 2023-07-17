APC Leadership: Adamu, Omisore May Have Been Pressured To Resign, Says Banire

A former legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire, SAN, has suggested that the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore might have been forced rather than voluntary.

Banire spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday hours after Senator Abubakar Kyari emerged as the new APC National Chairman and announced Adamu and Omisore’s resignation as national officers of the party.

“I have been reading Mr Lukman Saliu for some time; he has been raising a lot of issues, particularly bordering on maladministration of the party, misappropriation funds and so on.

“Well, that could be part of it because I know as a matter of fact, in NWC sometimes those are usually issues that usually confronts or challenges the body.

“So, it’s not unlikely that it is as a result of such issues that have been in the public space for some time now; maybe it has reached its peak now and couldn’t be absorbed again. They probably reacted.

“I’m not too sure that the resignation could have been voluntarily, in my view, I might be wrong; I probably believe that maybe the pressure of other colleagues of theirs forced them eventually to tender their resignation,” Banire said.

The former APC legal adviser described the duo’s resignation as an unusual situation that must have been birthed by certain circumstances which are not obvious to people now, but believes that the National Working Committee and the National Executive Council certainly knows all that had gone on before the sudden resignation.

Banire, who served as a Commissioner in Lagos State when President Bola Tinubu was the governor, also absolved the President of having anything to do with the current leadership situation in the APC.

He said that President Tinubu did not have anything to gain by removing the party’s Chairman even if he did not support him to become the President at the initial stage, adding that the disgruntled members of the NWC are most likely responsible for Adamu’s resignation instead.

Kyari succeeded Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s chairman after a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Monday.

Briefing reporters after the NWC meeting, Kyari formally announced the resignation of Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

Kyari further said that in line with the constitution of the party, the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, will serve as the acting National Secretary of the APC.