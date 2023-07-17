APC National Chairman Adamu Reportedly Resigns

There are strong indications that Senator Abdullahi Adamu has resigned as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He reportedly resigned on Sunday night.

There is no official confirmation from the APC chairman or the party as of press time and party officials have declined to confirm or deny the reports.

Party sources, however, said a press conference is scheduled for Monday noon. It is expected that the resignation will be made official then and an acting National Chairman named.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party is currently holding a meeting after which the briefing is expected.

The APC Chairman is, however, absent at the meeting.

Senator Adamu is said to have resigned along with the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Some sources within the party said if Senator Adamu does not resign, a vote of no confidence would be passed on him and forced out.

In March 2022, Adamu emerged as APC national chairman about two years after the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved.

Adamu was governor of Nasarawa State from May 1999 to May 2007. The 76-year-old politician represented Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly between May 2011 and April 2022.

In the buildup to the APC presidential primary in June 2022, Adamu announced then Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the party’s consensus candidate but the announcement was strongly rejected by a league of northern governors who preferred former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu eventually emerged as the party’s flag bearer after he trounced Lawan, then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; and other powerbrokers within the APC. The ex-Lagos governor would subsequently win the February 25, 2023 presidential poll.

There have been intra-party squabbles between the party’s camp that favoured Tinubu and other camps within the APC since the victory of Tinubu. However, the party had disregarded it as the usual politicking.

On July 4, 2023, Adamu rejected the list of principal officers for the 10th National Assembly (NASS) announced by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; and House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas is not from the party’s secretariat.

On July 12, 2023, on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, Omisore labelled the Vice-Chairman of the party in The North-West, Salihu Lukman as a “black sheep”.

However, Lukman, who had accused Omisore of mismanaging funds meant for campaigns in his home state, Osun State, during the just concluded general election, fired back, saying Adamu and Omisore were seeking to be emperors of the party.