Seven Children Rescued In Lagos Orphanage Home Fire

Seven children were rescued from an orphanage home engulfed by a domestic fire on Sunday afternoon.

The children, all male, were rescued from a one-storey building housing their orphanage located on Wole Madariola Street in the Aguda area of Lagos State.

The fire reportedly started when an air conditioning unit in the house experienced power surge.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the seven male children with age range between one and seven were successfully rescued.

No injuries or casualties were recorded in the incident, the emergency response agency said in a statement by its spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said the children were safely relocated to the compound opposite the orphanage and later handed over to the Red Cross.

“The fire which had initially spread to the storage room of the home has been extinguished with dampening down concluded,” the LASEMA boss said.

“Post Disaster Assessment revealed that the whole of the first floor was salvaged, while the fire was contained in the store room and the rest of the ground floor was also salvaged.

“The children were formally handed over to the Deputy Director, Mr Balogun and Mrs Rasheedat Sadik, both of the Child Protection Unit of the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, who then formally handed the seven children over to the Red Cross.”