PHOTOS: Tinubu Receives Presidents Of Niger, Benin, Guinea-Bissau

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the resolve of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to raise the funds needed to fight terrorism and other forms of insecurity in the subregion.

Tinubu, who is the current ECOWAS Chairman, stated this on Tuesday after a meeting with Presidents Patrice Talon (Benin), Mohamed Bazoum (Niger), and Umaro Sissoco Embaló (Guinea-Bissau), where they reviewed the security and political transition in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

Also in attendance was the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray.

See photos from the meeting below: