‘Work Together Irrespective Of Party Affiliation,’ Remi Tinubu Advises Female Lawmakers

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has advised female lawmakers to work together for the success of the nation irrespective of their party affiliation.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the First Lady on Media, Busola Kukoyi, the President’s wife made this known when female Senators and members of the House of Representatives paid her a courtesy visit.

The First Lady, who served at the Senate in the last twelve years, advised the female National Assembly (NASS) members to remain faithful to their constituents.

Tinubu said, “You are the women here at the National Assembly for the masses and you should not take this for granted.

“As a former lawmaker, I advise you to please work together, irrespective of party affiliation because the success of the nation depends on this.”

Also, the First Lady advised the women to be teachable, learn new things and try those new things as this would give them an advantage in the discharge of their responsibilities as lawmakers.

“When men are in the position of power, they do not see gender, so you as women should not fight a man who does not see gender when fighting for power,” she said.

She urged the women not to lose their femininity in the execution of their duties and prayed victory for the female lawmakers who have pending court cases.

In her remarks, the representatives of the Female National Assembly members, Kafilat Ogbara, who represents Kosofe Federal Constituency, Lagos, said the visit was to congratulate the First Lady on the success of the 2023 general elections that brought into office President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.