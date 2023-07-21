Court Fixes Date For Emefiele’s Trial Over Illegal Firearms Possession

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, will be arraigned before the Federal High Court, Lagos on July 25 on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

One of his lawyers, Victor Opara (SAN), confirmed to Channels Television that hearing notices to that effect have been sent out by the court to counsels involved in the matter.

He also confirmed that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria & Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Daudu, will personally be in court to lead the defendant’s team.

Emefiele will be arraigned before the vacation judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

The FG, in the charge sheet seen by Channels Television, accused Emefiele of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.

The government maintained that the offence is contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, the suspended CBN Governor was accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

Emefiele has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 10.

Count one of the charges reads: “That you, Godwin Emefiele, Male, of No. 8 Colorado Street Maitama Abuja, on or about the 15th of June 2023, at No. 3b Iru Close, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession one (1) Single Barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, Cap. F28 Laws of the Federation 2004, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.”

Count two: “That you, Godwin Emefiele, Male, of No. 8 Colorado Street Maitama Abuja, on or about June 15, 2023, at No. 3b Iru Close, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession One Hundred and Twenty-Three (123) Rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a licence You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.”