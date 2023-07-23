Flooding: Demolition Awaits Buildings On Natural Drainage – Delta Govt

The Delta State Government has notified owners of buildings and structures on natural drainage and waterways to vacate or face imminent demolition of such structures.

The Director to the State Government on Special Duties, Frank Omare, during a sensitisation exercise in Warri South and Uvwie councils, insisted that no illegal structure would be spared no matter how important and highly placed the owner in society.

The government believes this will help the free flow of water through the right channels and prevent the incidence of flooding and its negative effects.

Three weeks ago, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori carried out an inspection tour of waterways and drainage systems in the city of Warri and its environs, identifying illegal structures blocking the free flow of water.

The special duties director on Sunday went out on a sensitisation tour, during which he issued the final warning and notification to owners of buildings on the drainage channels to vacate before the state government’s planned demolition exercise which, according to him, is imminent.

During the exercise, buildings on waterways were identified and marked for demolition for obstructing the water course.

Some of the residents were in agreement with the motive of the government, hoping that the move would solve the lingering issue of flooding in the area.

Blocked canals with refuse dumped in them are not an uncommon sight, a situation the state government is hoping to get rid of as soon as possible to ensure environmental restoration of every part of the state.

According to Omare, there shall be no scared cow once the exercise begins.

The government appears determined to take necessary actions to reduce the incidence of flooding and its adverse effect on the environment and the lives of residents.