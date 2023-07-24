Senator Ohuabunwa Loses Wife, Kalu Pays Respect

Former Leader of the ECOWAS Parliament and Senator representing Abia North in the Eighth Senate, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, is grieving the loss of his beloved wife, Lady Nimi Faith Ohuabunwa.

Lady Ohuabunwa, a distinguished lawyer, passed away over the weekend in an Abuja hospital following a long-term illness.

The news of her demise was confirmed on Monday in a statement released on Senator Mao Ohuabunwa’s official Facebook Page.

The statement expressed profound sorrow and acceptance of God’s will, noting, “on a very sad note but in total submission to the will of God Almighty, my beloved wife and dotting mother to our lovely children has gone to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ!

She passed away peacefully on the 22nd of July 2023. We seek your prayers at this very difficult time for our family”.

During Lady Ohuabunwa’s last birthday on March 23, 2023, Senator Ohuabunwa had warmly spoken about his wife’s invaluable support and inspiration. He hailed her as a “priceless jewel, best companion, counselor, and motivator”, as well as “a woman of excellence, caring wife, and mother with a milk of human kindness.”

Abians and some prominent individuals have been expressing their condolences, paying tribute to the late Lady Ohuabunwa.

Former Abia Governor and current Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who himself suffered the loss of his wife earlier this year, conveyed his condolences and prayers for strength to the bereaved family.

“The loss of a woman who was a significant part of your life, being the mother of your children, is particularly a deep pain to handle,” he remarked.