Real Betis Sign Isco For One Year

Spain midfielder Isco has signed a one-year contract with Betis, the Seville club announced on Wednesday.

“Real Betis have added Isco Alarcon to their ranks,” wrote the club in a statement.

The 31-year-old former Real Madrid player terminated his contract with Sevilla in December after three months at the club and following the collapse of a proposed move to Union Berlin.

Isco spent nine seasons with Real. He previously played for his local club Malaga from 2011 to 2013 and has 38 Spain caps.

Betis finished sixth in the Spanish league last season and will play in the Europa League next season.

Isco played 19 matches for Sevilla, scoring a goal against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League

AFP