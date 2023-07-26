Reps Reject Motion Urging FG To Take Necessary Steps To Stabilise Naira

The House of Representatives has turned down a motion urging the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stabilize the Naira.

This decision came in response to a motion raised by Honourable Beni Lar concerning the government’s unification policy.

Honourable Lar noted that the importation of vehicles and other commodities has significantly decreased since the floating of the Naira with the single exchange rate.

She expressed her concerns about the impact of the unified exchange rates on Nigerian students studying abroad. With the devaluation of the Naira, these students have faced a drastic increase in tuition fees, with some experiencing an increment of over 60 per cent. As a result, the funds in their bank accounts have become insufficient to cover their school fees.

Honourable Lar also warned about the potential consequences of the current economic situation. She cautioned that it might trigger an inflationary spiral, which could plunge Nigeria into an economic recession and depression.

The motion sparked a heated debate among the lawmakers. While some supported the call for intervention in the currency situation, others argued that it was premature to hold the Tinubu administration responsible for the exchange rate.

When the matter was finally put to a vote, the deputy speaker ruled in favour of the opposing side, effectively rejecting the motion.

This decision highlights the challenges the country faces in dealing with its currency situation and the economic implications it brings.