Acting IGP Commits To Enhancing Police Reform, Transformation Initiative For Optimal Performance

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has pledged his administration’s commitment to enhancing the Police Reform and Transformation Office (PORTO). PORTO is a presidential initiative aimed at supporting comprehensive reform efforts within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The commitment was made when the PORTO coordinator, Mr. Tunji Lardner, and other officials paid a courtesy visit to IGP Egbetokun at the Force Headquarters on Wednesday, 26th July 2023.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP reiterated that PORTO serves as a catalyst for change within the NPF, encompassing measures such as comprehensive training, enhanced logistics support, and modernization of policing practices.

READ ALSO: Akpabio Expected To Read Tinubu’s Ministerial List Today

The IGP noted that under his leadership, the NPF recognizes the need for progressive reforms to enhance its effectiveness, efficiency, and public trust. PORTO is seen as the champion of these reforms, ushering in a new era of professionalism, accountability, and service excellence.

In response, Mr. Lardner assured the IGP of PORTO’s commitment to providing officers with the tools and resources needed for effective duty execution. He confirmed that PORTO has finalized plans to use all its resources to fulfill its mandate for transforming and repositioning the police.

IGP Egbetokun urged all stakeholders, including the public, civil society organizations, and the media, to support and engage with the PORTO initiative.

He stressed the NPF’s commitment to delivering exceptional service, upholding the rule of law, and fostering a culture of accountability.